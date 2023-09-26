ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Префињена мапа Зеландије откривена кроз узорке издубљених стена

ByГабриел Ботха

26. септембар 2023
A team of geologists and seismologists has created a more accurate map of Zealandia, an underwater continent, using data obtained from dredged rock samples. Zealandia, which is approximately 94% submerged beneath the ocean, is not as well studied as other continents, leading to inconsistencies in its known form and structure.

The researchers refined existing maps of Zealandia by studying collections of rocks and sediment samples obtained from the ocean floor. These samples were acquired through drilling sites and the shores of nearby islands. The team then analyzed seismic data to create a detailed map of Zealandia.

A key finding from the study is the identification of geologic patterns in West Antarctica, suggesting the presence of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau off the west coast of New Zealand. However, no magnetic anomalies were found in this area, challenging the theory of a strike-slip in the Campbell Fault.

Instead, the researchers propose that the stretching of Gondwana, the supercontinent that Zealandia was once a part of, resulted in the Campbell Magnetic Anomaly System. This stretching eventually led to a break, creating the ocean floor that forms the lower parts of Zealandia.

The newly refined map of Zealandia not only highlights the location of the magmatic arc axis but also identifies other significant geological features. This research provides valuable insights into the formation and structure of Zealandia, contributing to a better understanding of its geological history.

Further studies and analysis will continue to uncover more details about Zealandia and its significance in Earth’s geological evolution.

Sources: Tectonics, Nick Mortimer et al, DOI: 10.1029/2023TC007961

