ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Нови систем вештачке интелигенције може да детектује и класификује супернове

ByМампхо Бресциа

17. окт. 2023
Нови систем вештачке интелигенције може да детектује и класификује супернове

A new AI system, known as the Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot), has been developed by researchers at Northwestern University and other institutions. This AI system is capable of autonomously detecting and classifying supernovae, one of the most fascinating astronomical phenomena.

Traditionally, finding supernovae has been a labor-intensive task that involves manually searching through vast databases. Over the past six years, humans have spent over 2,000 hours checking data collected by specialized supernovae hunters. This time-consuming process could be put to more productive use.

BTSbot is designed to crawl through massive databases and identify bright points of light that represent supernovae. It is capable of analyzing data collected by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) and other supernovae hunters in real-time.

When BTSbot detects a potential supernova, it seeks to confirm its existence and collects additional data with the help of automated programs, such as the SED Machine robotic telescope at the Palomar observatory. The collected data is then passed to another program called SNIascore, which specializes in determining the type of supernova based on spectral analysis.

The collaboration between BTSbot, the SED Machine, and SNIascore resulted in the successful determination that a supernova, known as SN2023tyk, was a Type Ia supernova. This type occurs when a binary partner completely explodes. The researchers were pleased with the accuracy and speed of BTSbot’s work.

Although it is still early days for automated AI-assisted astronomy, the potential impact is promising. The ability to save a significant amount of time for students and professors involved in supernova research is a worthy goal. As BTSbot becomes more integrated into the astronomical community, there is great anticipation for the discoveries it may uncover with increased data input.

Извори:
– Универзитет Нортхвестерн
– UT
– UT

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

Наука

Астероид ближи од Месеца: Астероид 2023 ТК15 се приближава Земљи

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Новооткривени астероид ће проћи близу Земље

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Најдубљи доказ избељивања коралног гребена откривен у Индијском океану

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

Астероид ближи од Месеца: Астероид 2023 ТК15 се приближава Земљи

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Новооткривени астероид ће проћи близу Земље

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Најдубљи доказ избељивања коралног гребена откривен у Индијском океану

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Ставови родитеља према учешћу у истраживању генома за здраву децу

20. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari