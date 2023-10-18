ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Стереоскопске слике материјала астероида Бенну које је преузела НАСА ОСИРИС-РЕк мисија

ByРоберт Андрев

18. окт. 2023
Стереоскопске слике материјала астероида Бенну које је преузела НАСА ОСИРИС-РЕк мисија

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission recently delivered material from the asteroid Bennu to Earth. This material, currently stored in a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, was collected using the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) instrument in 2020.

Although stereoscopic imaging was not initially part of the mission, Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist, and Claudia Manzoni, were invited by the mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, to join the science team and utilize the visual data acquired by the spacecraft’s cameras to create 3D images of Bennu.

To create stereoscopic images, pairs of images of Bennu’s surface taken from different viewpoints were sought. The separation between these viewpoints, known as the baseline, needed to be just right to provide a sense of depth and reality when viewed stereoscopically. The left and right images are delivered separately to each eye, simulating how we perceive depth in real life.

The curation team made it easy for May and Manzoni to find a nearly perfect pair of images showing the intimate structure of a few grains of the dark Bennu sample. These images allow viewers to experience depth by either relaxing the axes of their eyes or using a stereoscope.

The largest “boulders” in the images are approximately 1 centimeter across. This collection of stereoscopic images offers a unique glimpse into the history-making OSIRIS-REx mission and the intricate details of the asteroid Bennu.

Извори:
– НАСА: Национална управа за аеронаутику и свемир
– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer mission

By Роберт Андрев

Релатед порука

Наука

Истраживачи користе џиновски радио-телескоп метарталасног таласа за проучавање Земљине јоносфере

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Посматрање неба: 20-23. октобар

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Студија о наноносачима открива високу преваленцију антитела против полиетилен гликола (ПЕГ) у немачкој популацији

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Истраживачи користе џиновски радио-телескоп метарталасног таласа за проучавање Земљине јоносфере

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Посматрање неба: 20-23. октобар

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Студија о наноносачима открива високу преваленцију антитела против полиетилен гликола (ПЕГ) у немачкој популацији

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Цхрис Босхуизен слави двогодишњицу свемирског лета новим музичким спотом

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari