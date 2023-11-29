NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter has captured breathtaking panoramic images of Mars and its moon Phobos, unveiling a stunning new perspective of the planet’s landscape and atmosphere. This groundbreaking achievement not only enhances our understanding of Mars but also paves the way for future explorations.

The Odyssey orbiter’s latest images offer a unique view of Mars, revealing the planet’s curved landscape veiled under layers of clouds and dust. These images were captured from an altitude of approximately 250 miles above the Martian surface, which is comparable to the orbit of the International Space Station around Earth.

The captured images provide scientists with an unprecedented view of the Martian atmosphere, shedding light on its composition and dynamics. By analyzing the layers of clouds and dust, researchers can improve their models and simulations of Mars’ atmosphere. This valuable information paves the way for future missions and scientific investigations focused on understanding the Red Planet’s climate, weather patterns, and potential for sustaining life.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Lockheed Martin Space invested three months in planning the observations made by the orbiter’s Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) camera. THEMIS, with its infrared capability, can map various surface features, such as ice, rock, sand, and dust, as well as temperature variations.

While THEMIS is typically fixed in a downward direction, its recent adjusted observations enabled the capture of a wider view of Mars’ atmosphere. These expanded observations allow scientists to explore the relationship between different layers of water-ice clouds and dust, aiding in the refinement of atmospheric models.

The images captured by NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter offer a glimpse into the perspective astronauts might have if they were orbiting Mars. This breakthrough achievement takes us a step closer to unraveling the mysteries of the Red Planet, increasing our knowledge and inspiring future missions to Mars.

ФАКс:

1. How did the Mars Odyssey orbiter capture these images?

The Mars Odyssey orbiter used its Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) camera to capture the images of Mars and its moon Phobos. These images were taken from an altitude comparable to the orbit of the International Space Station.

2. What new insights do these images provide?

These images provide scientists with a unique view of the Martian atmosphere, allowing them to study the composition and dynamics of clouds and dust. This information helps improve models and simulations of Mars’ atmosphere.

3. How will these images impact future Mars exploration?

The insights gained from these images will contribute to future missions and scientific investigations focused on understanding Mars’ climate, weather patterns, and potential for supporting life.

Извори:

NASA/JPL-Caltech: https://www.nasa.gov/