A recent study conducted by the Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment (CUTE) has revealed fascinating insights into the atmospheric evaporation of so-called “hot Jupiters,” gas giants that orbit close to their stars. CUTE, a small satellite equipped with a single ultraviolet CCD camera, observed seven hot Jupiters and detected variations in their evaporation rates and atmospheres.

As hot Jupiters orbit very close to their stars, their atmospheres expand and become bloated due to the intense heat. Consequently, these bloated atmospheres are susceptible to star radiation winds, which can blow away the gases and create comet-like tails. CUTE’s observations allowed scientists to identify absorption patterns and deduce chemical signatures from the starlight passing through these atmospheres.

The surprising findings revealed that some hot Jupiters are rapidly losing atmospheric material, while others remain relatively stable. For instance, WASP-189b was observed losing an astonishing 400 million kilograms (900 million pounds) of material per second. On the other hand, MASCARA-4b showed no detectable gas loss. Meanwhile, KELT-9b, known as the hottest exoplanet discovered to date, exhibited only a modest amount of atmospheric evaporation.

Although the reasons behind these diverse evaporation rates are not yet fully understood, scientists speculate that a planet’s gravitational strength and the activity level of its star may play significant roles. Further investigations using CUTE’s data could shed light on this phenomenon and potentially deepen our understanding of planets beyond our solar system.

Moreover, CUTE’s research extends beyond hot Jupiters. By examining the loss of atmospheres on a large scale, researchers hope to gain insights into the processes that contribute to the depletion of smaller worlds, such as Mars. Understanding these mechanisms could help unveil the origins and evolution of various planetary systems.

Presenting their findings at the 2023 meeting of the American Geophysical Union in San Francisco, the CUTE mission is set to continue studying a diverse range of hot Jupiters until its completion in 2027. This ambitious project, supported by undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Colorado, Boulder, holds the potential to revolutionize our understanding of exoplanetary atmospheres and their evaporation process.