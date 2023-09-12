Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Anëtarët e programit Xbox Insider mund të bashkohen në beta të mbyllura për kafshët e festave

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 12, 2023
Anëtarët e programit Xbox Insider mund të bashkohen në beta të mbyllura për kafshët e festave

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

Burimet:
– Postimi në Blog i Microsoft

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Lajme

Kuptimi i treguesit të shigjetës në iPhone tuaj: Çfarë do të thotë?

Shtator 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Lajme

Merch New Undertale feston 8-vjetorin

Shtator 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Lajme

Honor's Magic V2: Një ndryshim i lojës në dizajnin e palosshëm

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Astronautët rusë dhe amerikanë ankorohen me Stacionin Ndërkombëtar Hapësinor mes tensioneve mbi Ukrainën

Shtator 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Pulat e mollëve të bëra në shtëpi do të shiten në Festivalin e Apple

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Teknike: Apple rrit linjën e produkteve me përmirësime emocionuese

Shtator 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

SpaceX vendos me sukses 22 satelitë Starlink nga Kepi Canaveral

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments