Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

WNBA's New York Liberty bashkëpunon me Xbox për Gjykatën me temë Starfield

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
WNBA's New York Liberty bashkëpunon me Xbox për Gjykatën me temë Starfield

The New York Liberty, a professional women’s basketball team in the WNBA, has partnered with Xbox to create a unique Starfield-themed court. In a collaboration between sports and gaming, the court design features Starfield’s distinctive rainbow-like coloring in the key and Starfield logos near the halfway line. The court will be applied at the Barclays Center for the Liberty’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics. This marks the second time the Liberty has teamed up with Xbox for a video game-inspired court, but the first time it is specifically based on a game.

New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We’re proud to continue our award-winning partnership with Xbox showcasing another first-of-its-kind secondary court and the global launch of Starfield.” Clarke also highlighted the opportunity to reach and engage with new fans while creating synergy between the WNBA and gaming communities. Bethesda Studios, the developer behind Starfield, released the highly anticipated game on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S, PC via Windows, Steam, and Game Pass.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that Starfield had already surpassed one million concurrent players on its official launch day. This collaboration between the New York Liberty and Xbox not only showcases the intersection of sports and gaming but also aligns with historic milestones for both sides. With the release of Starfield, which is Bethesda Studios’ largest video game in over a decade, and the New York Liberty experiencing their best season in franchise history, the partnership signals an exciting time for both organizations.

Burimet:
– Xbox (xbox.com)
– Bethesda Softworks (bethesda.net)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Lajme

Deep Silver dhe Starbreeze Studios publikojnë trailerin e ri dhe pamjet e ekranit për PAYDAY 3, Prezantoni Pearl and Joy

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Lajme

Ndikimi i parave celulare në popullsinë pa banka të Ganës

Shtator 8, 2023
Lajme

Microsoft shpall zotimin e të drejtave të autorit Copilot për të adresuar shqetësimet e klientëve

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Lajme

Deep Silver dhe Starbreeze Studios publikojnë trailerin e ri dhe pamjet e ekranit për PAYDAY 3, Prezantoni Pearl and Joy

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Lajme

Ndikimi i parave celulare në popullsinë pa banka të Ganës

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Bashkimi me Kolektivin Freestar në Starfield: Një udhëzues

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Codezero lançon Betën Publike të Produktit Flagship, duke përshpejtuar zhvillimin e softuerit

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments