Qyteti i Bettendorf do të ndërtojë urën e këmbësorëve për zonat e zhvillimit

The city of Bettendorf has announced its plans to construct a pedestrian bridge that will connect development areas near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. The bridge, which has been a vision for the city for the past two years, will link the sports complex with a major expansion on the other side of Middle Road. This expansion will include an Iron Tee golf complex, an indoor athletics facility, a hotel, an ORA building, and various retail establishments.

The city had previously applied for state and federal grants to cover some of the bridge’s cost, but these applications were unsuccessful. Despite this setback, the city is determined to stay on track with its construction schedule for the bridge. Assistant City Administrator Jeff Reiter explained that the aim is to complete the bridge’s construction before the redevelopment of the I-80/Forest Grove interchange begins.

To move forward with the project, the city council has approved an amendment to its urban renewal plan, allowing the city to bond for up to $11 million for the bridge’s construction. This financing will be paid back with taxes collected on the developments in the TBK sports complex area. The estimated cost for the bridge and its trail connectors is expected to be around $9.5-$10 million.

The city is confident that the new development east of Middle Road will increase in value once completed, estimating it to be over $85 million. This increased value will help finance the pedestrian bridge through tax-increment financing or urban renewal bonds. Around 75% of the financing is projected to be covered by the tax-increment financing in the urban renewal area.

In consultation with Scott County and Pleasant Valley schools, the city has taken into account the impact on other taxing bodies. The Scott County Board of Supervisors has urged the city to consider other funding options and make the TIF rebates or incremental financing for the project as minimal as possible. The board recognizes the importance of the project for public safety and the ease of movement between different areas of development.