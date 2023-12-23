Microsoft kërkon të ketë AI dhe të armatosur për suksesin e Windows 12

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, has had a disappointing reception, with many customers choosing to stick with Windows 10 due to the high hardware requirements for the upgrade. However, Microsoft is not giving up on its vision for the future of Windows. The company is now focusing on AI-enabled PCs and Arm-based processors to drive the success of its next major release, Windows 12.

Windows 11’s failure can be attributed to its hardware requirements, which left many users unable to run the new OS on their existing machines. Microsoft hoped that this would prompt customers to buy new computers, but instead, it alienated them and fractured the Wintel alliance. Despite the negative outcome, there’s nothing inherently wrong with Windows 11 itself.

To overcome these challenges, Microsoft is banking on the allure of AI-enabled PCs. Companies like HP and Lenovo are already working on these machines, which promise advanced AI capabilities. Although specifics are still under wraps, Microsoft hopes that the appeal of AI-driven features will entice customers to upgrade to Windows 12.

Additionally, the rise of Arm-based processors in the PC market presents a new opportunity for Microsoft. Nvidia is reportedly developing an Arm-based CPU specifically designed to run on Windows. The success of this venture could be a game-changer for Windows 12, especially as Arm continues to challenge Intel’s dominance in the PC marketplace.

However, there are still hurdles to overcome. Windows on Arm requires significant software optimization to fully leverage the new hardware’s potential. Furthermore, AI functionality in Windows is still in its early stages, and it may take time for customers to fully embrace AI-driven PCs.

The timeline for Windows 12 is uncertain, but reports suggest it may arrive sometime in the second half of 2024. The new version is expected to support Arm-based hardware, with a feature-light release planned for the first half of the year and a more AI-focused version coming later.

Overall, Microsoft’s strategy for Windows 12 relies heavily on AI and Arm. By leveraging the capabilities of advanced hardware and integrating AI functionalities, Microsoft hopes to create a compelling upgrade that will entice customers to move away from Windows 10 and embrace the future of Windows.