Zjarrfikësit po punojnë me zell për të kontrolluar flakët e shkaktuara nga era në qarkun Ventura

The wind-fueled South Fire continues to pose a significant challenge for firefighters in Ventura County. The fire began at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, near the top of the ridgeline of South Mountain. It has since burned approximately 3,000 acres of land along the southern slopes of South Mountain. Strong northeasterly winds have been driving the fire to the south and west, making containment efforts difficult.

Despite the challenges, firefighters have made progress overnight, reaching 15 percent containment. Encouragingly, no homes have been lost, although one outbuilding has been destroyed. However, the road closures in the affected areas, including La Vista Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Price Road, and Aggen Road, have caused significant disruptions.

As of 8 a.m., evacuation orders for certain areas have been lifted. These areas include Somis, Mission Rock Road in Santa Paula, and parts of North Santa Paula. However, an evacuation warning remains in effect for the Saticoy Country Club Area.

To assist those affected by the fire, a shelter has been set up at the Ventura College Small Gym C located at Ventura Community College. The shelter provides a safe space for individuals who have been displaced.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Ventura County until 3 p.m. Sunday, forecasting peak wind gusts of 35-50 mph in the mountain and foothill areas. These extreme weather conditions further complicate firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are actively investigating its origins. If anyone has information related to the fire, they are encouraged to contact the Incident Information Hotline.

As firefighters continue their brave efforts to contain the South Fire, it is crucial for residents to stay informed and follow any instructions or warnings issued by local authorities.