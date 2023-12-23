Uellezët përqafojnë një jetë të thjeshtë në Windsor

The Waleses have traded the glamour and opulence of Kensington Palace for a more grounded and modest lifestyle in Windsor. Their recent Christmas card serves as a reminder that, for William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis, Berkshire is now their home base.

Photographer Josh Shinner was assigned the task of capturing this year’s picture, which reveals the Waleses posed together against a simple backdrop, dressed in coordinated white shirts and denim. This choice of attire and setting sends a strong message of normalcy, portraying the couple as down-to-earth parents who prioritize providing a stable and healthy upbringing for their children.

In their pursuit of a simple life, the Waleses have deliberately chosen to reside in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage instead of Windsor Castle itself. They have also made the decision to forgo a live-in nanny, although Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo continues to work for the family in a different capacity. Additionally, William and Kate personally undertake the school run every morning as their children attend the nearby Lambrook School in Ascot.

Looking ahead, if young Prince George follows in his father’s footsteps and becomes a boarder at Eton in a few years, the family’s relocation to Windsor becomes even more advantageous. The campus is now a mere 15 minutes away, ensuring that William and Kate are readily available should their son require their presence. Furthermore, the Middletons are conveniently located less than an hour away at Bucklebury Manor, ready to take on any grandparent duties that may arise.

Through their choices and actions, the Waleses are striving to provide their children with a sense of normalcy and stability. They have embraced a simpler way of life, prioritizing quality time as a family and actively participating in their children’s daily routines. Despite their royal status, William and Kate strive to create a nurturing and grounded environment for their growing family in their new Windsor home.