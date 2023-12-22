Will Smith shihet duke shijuar Majamin gjatë Art Basel

In a recent sighting during Art Basel, former rapper and actor Will Smith was seen exploring the vibrant city of Miami. The Oscar winner, known for his hit song about the Magic City, was reportedly in high spirits as he strolled around the Miami Beach Convention Center with a group of people, including a woman who bore a striking resemblance to his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett.

After indulging in Miami’s cultural offerings, Smith worked up an appetite and made his way to Lucali, a popular pizzeria frequented by celebrities such as Jay-Z. However, despite his musical background, Smith did not treat the diners to an impromptu performance during his visit.

Speculation suggests that Smith’s visit to Miami may be related to his upcoming project, as he is set to star in another installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise. The previous film was shot in Miami in 2019, and it is possible that Smith was scouting locations for the fourth film, slated for release in June 2024.

Miami, with its vibrant art scene and cultural events like Art Basel, continues to attract celebrities and artists from around the world. Will Smith’s presence in the city adds to the excitement and anticipation for his upcoming projects, as fans eagerly await his return to the big screen.

As we look forward to witnessing Will Smith’s talent once again, it is clear that Miami remains a significant hub for creativity and entertainment, drawing in renowned personalities like him.