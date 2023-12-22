Moti dimëror pritet të sjellë reshje të hershme bore

Winter weather is fast approaching, and with it comes the possibility of early snowfall. According to meteorologists, the upcoming rain expected in certain areas may transition into snow as temperatures drop. While the accumulation is predicted to be minimal, weather teams will be closely monitoring the situation.

The abc27 Weather Team forecasts that the rain on Sunday evening will turn into snow in higher elevations after midnight. Between midnight and 4 a.m. on Monday, many areas will experience a mix of rain and snow. There may be a brief period of snowfall between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday morning. The snowfall is expected to be light and slushy, but the steady rate could lead to quick accumulations. Most areas will see a coating of snow, while isolated areas and higher elevations could receive up to two inches. The snow is expected to taper off by 7 a.m. Monday with blustery conditions expected for the rest of the day.

Prior to the transition into snow, the Midstate region can expect nearly 2 inches of rain during Sunday afternoon and evening. As the rain continues, temperatures are predicted to drop into the mid-30s, setting the stage for the potential snowfall.

While the snowfall is not expected to cause significant disruptions, it serves as a reminder that winter is just around the corner. It is advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and be prepared for changing conditions.