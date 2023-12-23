A recent study conducted by wildlife experts has identified the areas in Florida with the highest concentration of alligators. Contrary to popular belief, not every body of water in the Sunshine State is teeming with these reptiles. The study, carried out by A-Z Animals, examined various factors such as population density, surface area, and historical data to determine the most alligator-infested waters.

At the top of the list is Lake Okeechobee, which comes as no surprise given its immense size and the diverse habitats it offers. Spanning an impressive surface area of 730 square miles, Lake Okeechobee is home to an estimated 9,308 alligators. Biologists conducting an alligator census had to divide their count into different regions due to the lake’s vastness.

Other notable top alligator hotspots include Orange Lake in Alachua County, Lake George in Volusia County, and Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The list features a total of 30 lakes across Florida, each with its own unique characteristics and population of alligators.

It’s important to note that interacting with alligators without proper authorization is illegal in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises residents and visitors to keep a safe distance from these animals and refrain from feeding or harassing them. In case of any concerns or encounters with alligators, citizens are encouraged to contact the agency’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline for assistance.

To ensure the safety of both humans and alligators, it is crucial to follow some guidelines when encountering these creatures. These include maintaining a safe distance, keeping pets on leashes and away from water’s edge, swimming only in designated areas during daylight hours, and never feeding alligators.

Understanding the distribution and concentration of alligators in Florida is vital for promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife. By being knowledgeable and respectful of these majestic creatures, we can ensure their continued survival while enjoying the natural beauty of the Sunshine State.