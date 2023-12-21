PËRDITËSIM: Reshjet e dendura të borës shkaktojnë ndërprerje të transportit në veriperëndim të Nju Xhersit

A powerful winter storm has wreaked havoc in northwestern New Jersey, bringing heavy snowfall and disrupting transportation systems. As a result of the storm, parts of the state have already received approximately 5 inches of snow.

Commutes in the affected areas are expected to be severely impacted, with road conditions becoming treacherous due to the accumulation of snow. The National Weather Service has issued warnings urging residents to exercise caution while traveling and to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.

In addition to the heavy snowfall, strong winds are also causing further complications. Wind speeds of up to 30 mph have been reported, leading to reduced visibility and potential power outages. The combination of snow and wind has made it difficult for crews to clear roads and restore normalcy to affected areas.

Several counties in northwestern New Jersey are under a flood advisory, as the heavy snowfall is expected to melt rapidly once temperatures rise. This could lead to localized flooding in low-lying and urban areas.

Furthermore, airports in the region are experiencing delays due to the storm, causing significant disruption to air travel. NJ Transit is also facing challenges, with service on the Morris & Essex Line partially suspended for overhead line repairs.

The forecast for the upcoming week shows a continued pattern of cold temperatures and clear skies. Although the snowfall is expected to subside, residents should remain prepared for icy conditions and take necessary precautions.

This winter storm serves as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for severe weather events. Residents are advised to follow weather updates, stay informed about road conditions, and exercise caution when venturing outside.