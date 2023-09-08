Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Valve merr certifikimin e radios për projektin e ri të harduerit në Korenë e Jugut

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 8, 2023
Valve merr certifikimin e radios për projektin e ri të harduerit në Korenë e Jugut

Valve, the gaming company known for its hardware projects such as the Valve Index and Steam Deck, has recently received radio certification in South Korea for a new hardware device. Details about the device are scarce, with the only information available being that it is a “specific low power wireless device” operating in the 5Ghz frequency band with wireless LAN capabilities. The device is referred to as the “1030,” following the naming convention of previous Valve products like the Valve Index (model name 1007) and Steam Deck (model name 1010).

While the limited information leaves room for speculation, it is unlikely that this new device is an updated version of the Steam Deck, as it is too early for a product update. Most experts believe that Valve might be venturing back into the virtual reality space with another VR headset. There have been signs indicating a decline in Valve Index sales, coupled with recent hirings for hardware teams at Valve, which suggests that a new VR headset may be in the works.

Although the certification implies that Valve may be nearing the launch of this new device, it is important to note that Valve has a history of shelving projects. However, given the previous success of their hardware ventures, it is likely that this new device will see the light of day.

As of now, no official information has been released by Valve regarding this new device. However, with the relatively short gaps between certification and launch for previous Valve hardware projects, we may expect some news in the near future.

Burimet:
-

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Lajme

Top 5 zgjidhjet softuerike të planit të biznesit me bazë në Evropë për startup-et e teknologjisë

Shtator 8, 2023
Lajme

Kartat PayPal tani të përputhshme me Apple Pay

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Lajme

Revolucionizimi i reagimit ndaj urgjencës: Roli i sigurisë publike Rrjetet LTE dhe 5G

Shtator 8, 2023

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Microsoft do të mbulojë dëmet ligjore për pretendimet për shkelje të së drejtës së autorit mbi përmbajtjen e krijuar nga AI

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Prezantimi i GoPro Hero 12 Black: Karakteristikat, Çmimi dhe Specifikimet

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Sheshi përjeton ndërprerje në shërbime të shumta

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Aplikacioni Threads i Instagram zgjeron funksionin e kërkimit të fjalëve kyçe dhe temave në më shumë vende

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments