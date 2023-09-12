Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Konstantja e Hubble: Zbërthimi i shkallës së zgjerimit të universit

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 12, 2023
Konstantja e Hubble: Zbërthimi i shkallës së zgjerimit të universit

In the quest to understand the evolution and destiny of the universe, scientists rely on the Hubble constant, which measures the rate at which the universe is expanding. However, a persistent discrepancy known as the “Hubble Tension” exists between measured values of the constant and those predicted by the big bang theory.

To gain a clearer understanding of this tension, astronomers have turned to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Nobel Laureate Adam Riess and his colleagues from Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute have used Webb’s observations to refine the precision of local measurements of the Hubble constant.

One of the primary tools used in these measurements is the study of Cepheid variables, which are pulsating stars that serve as reliable distance markers. Cepheids are exceptionally bright and undergo size fluctuations that correspond to their intrinsic luminosity. By observing the brightness and redshifts of Cepheids in distant galaxies, astronomers can determine the expansion rate of the universe.

However, the density of stars in galaxies from our perspective often complicates these observations. The launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990 paved the way for better resolution of Cepheids, as it can identify individual variables even in galaxies that are over a hundred million light-years away.

Nevertheless, gathering data in the near-infrared part of the spectrum is crucial to account for the distortion caused by intervening dust. This is where the James Webb Space Telescope excels. Webb’s infrared vision allows for a more precise separation of Cepheid light from surrounding stars, reducing blending and improving measurements.

In their research, Riess and his team collected observations of Cepheids at different steps along the cosmic distance ladder using Webb. By calibrating the true luminosity of Cepheids in galaxies with known distances, they can then use supernovae in those galaxies to further calibrate true luminosities. These refined measurements contribute to a more accurate determination of the Hubble constant.

Understanding the Hubble constant is vital in unraveling the mysteries of the universe’s expansion and its ultimate fate. Webb’s capabilities play a crucial role in refining our understanding of this fundamental parameter and unravelling the Hubble Tension.

Burimet:
– Teleskopi Hapësinor i NASA-s James Webb
– “The Hubble Constant: Unraveling the Universe’s Expansion Rate” (source article)

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Lajme

Kuptimi i treguesit të shigjetës në iPhone tuaj: Çfarë do të thotë?

Shtator 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Lajme

Merch New Undertale feston 8-vjetorin

Shtator 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Lajme

Honor's Magic V2: Një ndryshim i lojës në dizajnin e palosshëm

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Astronautët rusë dhe amerikanë ankorohen me Stacionin Ndërkombëtar Hapësinor mes tensioneve mbi Ukrainën

Shtator 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Pulat e mollëve të bëra në shtëpi do të shiten në Festivalin e Apple

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Teknike: Apple rrit linjën e produkteve me përmirësime emocionuese

Shtator 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

SpaceX vendos me sukses 22 satelitë Starlink nga Kepi Canaveral

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments