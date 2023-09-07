Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Guru i Warzone 2 zbulon një bashkëngjitje të mbipopulluar për SMG-të

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Guru i Warzone 2 zbulon një bashkëngjitje të mbipopulluar për SMG-të

Stats guru IceManIsaac has uncovered a game-changing attachment for certain SMGs in Warzone 2. The attachment in question is the 9mm Hollow Point rounds, which are available for 9mm SMGs like the Lachmann Sub, BAS-P, and Lachmann Shroud. According to IceManIsaac, the Hollow Point rounds are “incredibly broken” and provide a significant buff to these SMGs.

The Hollow Point rounds have increased Crippling Power, causing enemies to be staggered for a brief moment when shots are landed. IceManIsaac describes this effect as “putting stun grenades in your bullets.” However, using these rounds does come at the cost of bullet velocity, which is an important factor in the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Warzone.

The Lachmann Sub benefits the most from the recent changes, as the FT Mobile Stock was buffed in Season 5 Reloaded to provide players with an increased mobility boost. By combining the deadly Hollow Point ammunition with the mobility stock and a compensator for improved accuracy, players using 9mm SMGs can achieve serious damage output.

It remains to be seen whether the developers will address the overpowered nature of the Hollow Point rounds in a future update. In the meantime, IceManIsaac is recommending that players take advantage of this attachment and incorporate it into their loadouts for maximum effectiveness.

Source: Connor Bennett

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Lajme

Zhbllokimi i potencialit të nanocelulozës dhe nanokatalizatorëve metalikë për përparime të qëndrueshme të teknologjisë

Shtator 7, 2023
Lajme

Tranya Nova: Një opsion buxhetor për kufjet aktive të anulimit të zhurmës

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Lajme

Honor 90 5G do të nisë në Indi javën tjetër me veçori mbresëlënëse të kamerës

Shtator 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Laptopët më të mirë Lenovo V15 në Indi: Një përzierje e përsosur e performancës dhe përballueshmërisë

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Raporti i ri tregon se transaksionet me rupi dixhitale indiane nuk arrijnë objektivin

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Zbulohen opsione të reja ngjyrash dhe ndryshime në dizajn në iPhone 15 Dummies

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Shfletuesi Aria AI tani i disponueshëm në Opera GX për lojtarë

Shtator 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments