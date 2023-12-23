Ruth Seymour: Një figurë me ndikim në Radion Publike

Ruth Seymour, a visionary leader in the world of public radio, passed away on Friday at the age of 88. Her legacy includes the transformation of KCRW-FM into one of the most successful public radio stations in the country. Under Seymour’s guidance, KCRW became known for its diverse programming mix of news, music, and talk that shaped Los Angeles culture.

One of Seymour’s notable achievements was the creation of the groundbreaking show, “Which Way, L.A.?,” which served as a platform for the city to discuss and process the civil unrest following the Rodney King incident. This program became a daily therapy session for the community, demonstrating Seymour’s commitment to raising the level of discourse in Los Angeles.

Throughout her career, Seymour displayed a keen understanding of the industry and its listeners. She recognized that having the ear of Angelenos was both a privilege and an opportunity to shape the cultural landscape of Southern California. She brought this forward-thinking mindset to her work at KCRW, elevating the station to become the flagship outlet for National Public Radio in the region.

Seymour’s impact extended beyond her role as a radio executive. She was known for her engaging on-air presence during pledge drives, successfully coaxing listeners to contribute to public radio. Her ability to connect with the audience and demonstrate her dedication to the mission of public radio made her an effective fundraiser.

Born in the Bronx, Seymour’s upbringing in a working-class family exposed her to a world of ideas, literature, and politics. She carried this intellectual curiosity with her throughout her career in radio. After working at KPFK, Seymour joined KCRW in 1977, where she embraced eclectic music and helped carve out a niche audience for it. This decision proved influential, as KCRW was one of the first public radio stations to sign up for shows like “Morning Edition” and “This American Life,” signaling a shift in the industry.

Ruth Seymour’s impact on public radio and Southern California culture cannot be overstated. Her commitment to elevating the dialogue in Los Angeles and her ability to connect with listeners made her a true pioneer in the field. While her presence will be greatly missed, her contributions will live on in the continued success of KCRW and the lasting impact she made on the world of public radio.