Meta zgjeron veçoritë e VR për Zhytje të Përmirësuar

Meta, the leading virtual reality (VR) company, has unveiled two groundbreaking features for their latest VR headset, Meta Quest 3. The new features, upper body tracking and AI-generated legs, were announced at the Meta Connect 2023 event and have now been made available to developers.

The upper body tracking, also known as Inside-Out Body Tracking (IOBT), uses two side cameras and AI algorithms to capture accurate movement of the user’s wrists, elbows, shoulders, and torso. This feature, exclusive to Meta Quest 3, is expected to greatly enhance fitness apps, combat games, and social VR experiences.

In addition to IOBT, Meta has introduced Generative Legs, which uses AI models to simulate the position of the user’s legs. While IOBT provides more accurate leg tracking data, Generative Legs can also function without it, albeit with slightly lower accuracy. The combination of IOBT and Generative Legs creates avatars that mirror the user’s movements more naturally, resulting in a more immersive VR experience.

To showcase the new features, Meta has released a tech demo called Dodge Arcade, available on the App Lab. The app allows users to dodge virtual fireballs and soccer balls by physically moving their bodies. The movements are accurately reflected by the character on the screen and in replays, providing a true embodiment of the virtual environment.

Several third-party apps have already announced their plans to implement IOBT and Generative Legs in the coming year. Supernatural, Swordsman VR, and Drunkn Bar Fight are among the first to incorporate these features, with many more expected to follow suit.

Meta’s commitment to advancing VR technology continues to push the boundaries of virtual reality, providing users with more immersive and realistic experiences. With the introduction of upper body tracking and AI-generated legs, Meta Quest 3 proves to be a game-changer in the world of VR.