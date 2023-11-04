Komplete dhe armë të reja të armaturës së klasës: Përditësimi i postit tregtar të nëntorit

Looking to upgrade your Monk, Warlock, or Warrior character in your favorite online game? Well, you’re in luck! This month’s Trading Post offerings include brand-new class armor sets and weapon sets for these three classes. And the highlight of this month’s update is the Arsenal: Cosmic Weapons Cache – a collection of powerful and magical weapons that are truly out of this world.

To check out all the latest items, head to T&W (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar. Trust us, you don’t want to miss what they have available.

In addition to the new armor and weapons, players have the chance to catch up on their activity bar through new activities. These events will begin one week before the end of the month, giving you ample time to participate and earn rewards.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in stock for November:

Class Armor Sets and Weapon Sets

Murgu:

– Possessed Watcher Guide (Head, Shoulder, Waist)

– Possessed Watcher Arsenal (Possessed Watcher Fan, Possessed Watcher Bloom, Possessed Watcher Keg)

Warlock:

– Jewels of the Alluring Call (Head, Shoulder, Waist)

– Instruments of the Alluring Call (Caduceus of the Alluring Call, Effigy of the Alluring Call, Flayer of the Alluring Call)

Luftëtari:

– Savage Champion’s Trophies (Head, Shoulder, Waist)

– Savage Champion’s Aggression (Savage Champion’s Disemboweler, Savage Champion’s Thorns, Savage Champion’s Gladius)

And that’s not all! The Trading Post is also offering mounts, pets, toys, and more to enhance your gameplay. So, gear up and get ready for an epic adventure with these fantastic new additions.

