Research conducted by a team of scientists sheds light on the mysterious structure of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a nearby galaxy known for its unique properties. By combining observations of neutral HI gas emission and radial velocity measurements, the team discovered that the SMC is comprised of two distinct star-forming systems. The stars in the SMC are distributed differently based on their ages, with older populations exhibiting a spherical distribution, while younger stars display rotational movement. Additionally, the structure of the SMC’s interstellar medium indicates recent interactions with the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). Further studies are needed to determine the origin of these two star-forming systems and to gain a deeper understanding of the SMC’s past and future.

In their research, the scientists utilized observations of neutral HI gas emission to trace the bulk properties of the SMC’s interstellar medium. The analysis revealed two distinct structures with different radial velocities, indicating movement away from us. However, these measurements were unable to determine the relative distances of sources within the SMC. To address this, the team employed a map of dust extinction to analyze the spatial order of stars along the line of sight. By comparing the extinction levels, they were able to estimate the distances of the stars, with higher extinction indicating greater distance from us.

The resulting maps unveiled the “front” and “behind” structures of the SMC. Notably, the stars in the “front” component exhibited higher metallicities compared to those in the “behind” component, as determined by the APOGEE survey. This suggests that the two star-forming systems may have originated from separate galaxies or that the “behind” structure represents tidal debris resulting from interactions with the LMC.

To fully comprehend the SMC’s history and future, additional research is crucial. This includes direct distance measurements to the interstellar medium components and simulations to simulate the SMC’s evolution. By unraveling the secrets of the SMC’s dual star-forming systems, scientists can gain valuable insights into the unique nature of this neighboring galaxy and advance our understanding of galaxy evolution as a whole.