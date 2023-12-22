Shteti i Nju Jorkut zbaton programin e zbatimit të shpejtësisë për të garantuar sigurinë në zonat e punës

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the state of New York has successfully implemented a new speed enforcement pilot program in work zones to safeguard highway workers and motorists. The program, a collaboration between state transportation agencies and law enforcement, aims to protect individuals in disabled vehicles as well. Through the program, notices of liability were issued to more than 133,000 motorists across the state as of November 22. These notices were primarily issued in work zones controlled by the State Department of Transportation and along the New York State Thruway.

The distribution of notices of liability by region is as follows: Long Island – 41,709; Thruway – 37,779; Rochester/Finger Lakes – 32,578; New York City – 12,330; Albany/Capital Region – 4,616; Binghamton/Southern Tier – 1,200; Syracuse/Central New York – 1,140; Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley – 1,016; Buffalo/Western New York – 849; Hornell/Western Southern Tier – 211; Watertown/North Country – 113; Utica/Mohawk Valley – 99.

Governor Hochul emphasized that workers with the New York State Thruway and the State Department of Transportation have encountered motorists driving at dangerously high speeds, reaching over 100 miles per hour in work zones. Speeding in work zones poses a significant threat to workers and other motorists and is often the cause of accidents in these areas. To address this issue, Governor Hochul launched the Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program earlier this year. The program, established by legislation, operates at 20 sites operated by the New York State Department of Transportation and ten sites along the New York State Thruway. Its primary goal is to improve compliance with speed limits and reduce speeding in work zones.

Motorists who violate the speed limits in work zones may face fines of $50 for the first violation, $75 for the second violation, and $100 for subsequent violations within 18 months of the first offense. Unpaid fines can result in a vehicle registration hold, preventing drivers from renewing their registrations until the fines are paid. In accordance with the law, 60% of the funds collected through the program will be allocated to work zone safety projects.

Governor Hochul emphasized that these measures are crucial to protect the dedicated workers who labor tirelessly to ensure safe and efficient transportation for all New Yorkers. The state’s commitment to work zone safety has proven effective, making roads safer for both workers and motorists alike.