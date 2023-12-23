Stuhitë e afërta sjellin temperatura të luhatshme dhe shanse shiu në zonën e gjirit Tampa

In the Tampa Bay area, the weather is set to take a turn with the arrival of an approaching storm system. This brings with it a mix of fluctuating temperatures, rain chances, and potentially severe weather.

As the day begins, temperatures are relatively mild, starting out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. However, clouds will increase throughout the morning, signaling the impending changes in weather conditions. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb to around 80 degrees, accompanied by heightened humidity.

Later in the day, a cold front will sweep through the region, triggering the onset of strong storms. These storms are forecasted to move through the area during the mid to late afternoon, with the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms. Individuals should stay alert and be prepared for adverse weather conditions during this time.

Fortunately, the rainfall is expected to taper off late in the evening, gradually diminishing during the overnight hours. By Monday, cooler and breezy conditions will prevail, with lows in the low 50s and highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will see cloudy and cool weather, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. However, Wednesday brings some respite with drier and milder conditions, as temperatures dip to around 60 degrees in the morning and rise to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, rain chances increase from Thursday into the weekend, accompanied by consistent breezy conditions throughout the week. As we wrap up the workweek, temperatures will hover in the low to mid 70s during the day, with lows in the low 60s at night.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety and preparedness during these changing weather patterns in the Tampa Bay area.