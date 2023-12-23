Paralajmërim për mot të rëndë për Florida Qendrore

Summary: Central Florida can expect severe weather as a potent cold front approaches the area. The main risks include damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Thunderstorms are expected to move in later this afternoon and evening, with the cold front exiting the area by midnight. Monday will see a chilly start with temperatures in the lower-to-middle 60s.

A significant weather event is set to impact Central Florida as a powerful cold front approaches the region. While the day starts with scattered clouds and temperatures in the middle 80s, conditions are expected to change rapidly throughout the afternoon.

The approaching cold front brings with it a level one “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in counties northwest of Interstate 4. Within this area, a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe, posing potential threats to the local community.

The primary risks associated with these storms include damaging wind gusts of 40-50 mph and the possibility of even stronger gusts. Additionally, heavy rain can lead to minor flooding in certain areas, so caution is advised. Lightning strikes are expected to be frequent, further emphasizing the need for safety precautions.

While small hail is not a significant threat, the possibility of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out entirely. It is crucial for residents and visitors in the area to stay informed about the weather conditions and seek shelter if necessary.

The thunderstorms are forecasted to arrive in Central Florida after 5 p.m., accompanied by strong winds and pockets of heavy rain. These adverse weather conditions will persist along with the cold front throughout the night.

By midnight, the cold front will have passed through, bringing colder and drier air in its wake. Monday morning welcomes a chilly start, with temperatures dropping into the lower-to-middle 60s across the entire region.

Stay updated on the latest developments and safety measures by following local news outlets and official weather alerts. Remember to take necessary precautions during severe weather events and prioritize your safety above all else.