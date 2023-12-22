Tre lojëra anime u hoqën nga platforma Roblox në mes të pretendimeve DMCA

In a surprising turn of events, three popular anime games on the Roblox platform have disappeared following allegations of copyright infringement. The affected games include Anime Adventures by Gomu, Anime Fighting Simulator X, and Anime Fighting Simulator – all developed by BlockZone.

Reports on Twitter suggest that Gamefam Studios, a prominent Roblox publisher and producer, has sent DMCA requests resulting in the removal of these games from searches. Currently, the games appear as “under review” or private experiences. However, there is no concrete evidence yet as the developers of the affected games have not commented on the situation.

Gamefam Studios’ involvement raises suspicions due to their association with official anime games such as Sonic Speed Simulator and My Hero Academia Battlegrounds, which is developed in collaboration with Crunchyroll. Interestingly, all three removed games utilized My Hero Academia (MHA) assets, leading to speculations that the DMCA requests come from the studio now controlling an official MHA game.

Compounding the situation, Gamefam Studio’s official My Hero Academia game ranks first in Roblox search results for similar games, despite its low rating and limited player base. This has caused concerns within the Roblox community, as Anime Adventures alone boasts over 1.9 billion visits and still remains absent from the platform.

Developers took to Twitter to warn others, highlighting the limited time they have to modify their games to remove any infringing assets, as they reportedly only have 24 hours to comply.

The removal of these games raises questions about the future of other Roblox experiences and whether the affected games will make a comeback. While the use of official assets may indeed cross a legal line, the prevalence of such practices across numerous games on the platform presents a daunting task for those attempting to address copyright infringement issues.

As the community awaits updates regarding the return of BlockZone and Gomu’s games, players can still enjoy other live games on Roblox by taking advantage of available in-game codes, such as Blade Ball codes and Blox Fruits codes, to unlock various freebies.