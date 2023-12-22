Viti i zhgënjimeve: Lojërat më të këqija të rishikuara të vitit 2023

2023 has been an eventful year for gamers, with both highly anticipated hits and major letdowns. While big-name games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3 have made waves, there has been an alarming increase in poorly reviewed games. IGN, known for its unbiased game reviews, has scored more games with a 4 out of 10 or below this year than any other year since the switch to the 10-point scale.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest disappointments of 2023.

Kërkohet: I vdekur

For those who consider themselves action game aficionados, Wanted: Dead turned out to be underwhelming. Although the combat had its moments of fun, it quickly became clear that the game lacked depth and variety. The enemy AI failed to challenge players, making the combat repetitive and predictable. The visuals were lackluster, and frequent crashes only added to the frustration. Wanted: Dead was a major letdown for action game enthusiasts.

Shefi i krimit: Rockay City

Crime Boss: Rockay City tried to capture the essence of ’90s action movies but fell short on all fronts. The gameplay was sloppy, and the voice acting was abysmal. The mission design was repetitive and frustrating, quickly becoming a chore for players. Despite the novelty of seeing de-aged Hollywood stars, the hokey charm couldn’t make up for the game’s numerous flaws. Crime Boss: Rockay City’s aspirations exceeded its capabilities, resulting in a disappointing experience.

Rënie

Redfall, developed by the acclaimed studio Arkane, failed to live up to expectations. Unlike the studio’s previous successes, Redfall was plagued with technical issues on the Xbox Series X, including pop-in, stutters, and display bugs. The AI enemies were lackluster, exhibiting poor decision-making and navigation skills. The mission design lacked creativity and the story felt unfinished. Redfall proved to be a disappointment, lacking the polish and quality expected from such a renowned studio.

Zoti i unazave: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum generated curiosity but ultimately failed to deliver. Playing as Gollum throughout the entire game felt uninspired, especially compared to the solid action of previous Lord of the Rings games. The gameplay became monotonous, with uninspired platforming and frustrating stealth mechanics. The game left players wondering who the target audience was and what it was trying to achieve. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ended up being a lackluster experience, only appealing to the most dedicated fans of the franchise.

Everybody 1-2-Switch

Everybody 1-2-Switch fell short when it comes to party games. With a limited catalog of unoriginal and poorly designed minigames, it failed to hold players’ attention. Some ideas, such as Joy-Con hide and seek, showed promise, but they were overshadowed by the lack of variety. The game became tedious and repetitive, ultimately halting any party’s momentum. Everybody 1-2-Switch proved to be a disappointment, lacking the entertainment value expected from a party game.

2023 has been a year of highs and lows for the gaming industry. While there have been spectacular releases, the abundance of poorly reviewed games has left many players disappointed. Developers should learn from these experiences and strive to deliver high-quality games that meet players’ expectations.