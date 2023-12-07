Lojërat Skybound Anulojnë The Walking Dead: Tradhtia, ndërpret zhvillimin

In a surprising turn of events, Skybound Games and Other Ocean Interactive have announced the cancellation of The Walking Dead: Betrayal, a multiplayer game that had been in development for nearly three months. The project will be removed from Steam early next week and completely shut down by December 15.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the game, Skybound Games admitted in a blog post that they were unable to cultivate the vibrant community of backstabbers they had envisioned. The cancellation comes as a disappointment to fans who were eagerly anticipating the social deception and survival elements promised in The Walking Dead: Betrayal.

The delisting of the game on Steam on December 1 will be accompanied by updates on both Steam and the official TWD: Betrayal Discord server, ensuring that those who purchased the game will receive a full refund. This move by Skybound Games is seen as a gesture of goodwill towards disappointed gamers.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal was announced during San Diego Comic-Con in July as a game where up to eight survivors would fend off the undead. It offered players the choice to either deceive their fellow survivors or work together to survive the apocalypse. Sadly, the game failed to capture the attention of the gaming community as hoped.

This unexpected cancellation serves as a reminder of the uncertain nature of game development and the challenges faced by developers in creating engaging experiences. It highlights the importance of community building and player satisfaction in the success of multiplayer games.

As fans process the news of The Walking Dead: Betrayal’s cancelation, questions arise about the future of similar multiplayer titles and whether developers will be able to strike the delicate balance between deception and collaboration that gamers crave. Only time will tell if future endeavors will learn from the missteps of this ill-fated project.