THQ Nordic vonon publikimin e ribërjes Alone in the Dark për përmirësime të mëtejshme

THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive have made the decision to postpone the highly anticipated Alone in the Dark remake once again, pushing the release date from January 16 to March 20, 2024. The move comes as an effort to allow the team more time for fine-tuning and to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the development team over the busy Christmas period.

The primary motivation behind the delay, according to THQ Nordic, is to ensure that the game surpasses the expectations of the gaming community. One of the factors contributing to the raised anticipation is the exceptional performances of well-known Hollywood actors David [Barbour] and Jodie [Comer], who will be portraying the main protagonists in the game.

Alone in the Dark pays homage to the groundbreaking original and offers players the opportunity to immerse themselves in the chilling narrative crafted by Mikael Hedberg, known for his work on SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The game allows participants to step into the shoes of either Edward Carnby, brought to life by the talented David Harbour from Stranger Things and Hellboy, or Emily Hartwood, portrayed by Jodie Comer from Free Guy and Killing Eve. This reimagined classic survival horror experience combines elements of psychological horror with a southern gothic atmosphere.

While players may feel eager to explore the world of Alone in the Dark, they can still satisfy their curiosity by downloading the Grace in the Dark prologue. This stand-alone preview will give fans a taste of what they can expect from the highly awaited release.

Alone in the Dark is being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, promising a visually stunning and immersive experience for horror enthusiasts around the world. With THQ Nordic’s dedication to delivering a polished and exceptional gaming experience, fans can rest assured that the wait will be worth it.