Lies Of P: A Game Changer në zhanrin Soulslike

Summary: Lies Of P, a non-FromSoftware soulslike game, stands out among its counterparts with its innovative take on the souls formula, captivating story, and meticulous attention to detail.

Lies Of P has taken the soulslike genre by storm, offering a fresh and captivating experience for players. As a Pinocchio-inspired protagonist, players navigate through a dilapidated city plagued by a Puppet Frenzy and a Petrification Disease. While the premise may raise eyebrows, the game delivers a well-told story with unexpected twists.

What sets Lies Of P apart is its combat system, drawing inspiration from popular titles like Bloodborne, Sekiro, and the Souls games. The game introduces the rally system from Bloodborne, allowing players to regain lost health by counterattacking quickly. The near-instant parry timings of Sekiro enhance the combat mechanics, while the option to use different equipment for more powerful parries adds an element of strategic depth. Lies Of P strikes a balance between these mechanics, providing players with the freedom to choose their preferred approach, whether it be parrying, dodging, or experimenting with various weapons.

However, it is the attention to detail that truly elevates Lies Of P. The inclusion of the weapon durability system from the Monster Hunter series adds a layer of realism and strategy to battles, requiring players to maintain weapon sharpness for optimal damage. The game also incorporates subtle cosmetic touches, such as the protagonist’s evolving human-like traits and the endearing presence of a friendly cat in the base of operations.

Despite its occasional monotony, Lies Of P proves to be one of the best entries in the soulslike genre. Its mechanical excellence and meticulous craftsmanship demonstrate that a game outside of FromSoftware’s repertoire can deliver a remarkable soulslike experience. With the potential for a sequel that further refines its formula, Lies Of P could become a magnum opus and a strong contender for the title of the best soulslike game.

Alice0 jokingly remarks that the reboot of Pinocchio as a Bloodborne-inspired game remains amusing.