Apple TV has long been hailed as the top streaming device, with its sleek interface, fast performance, and seamless setup. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the new TV app in tvOS 17.2 comes along and completely reinvents the Apple TV experience.

Gone is the traditional top menu, replaced by a convenient sidebar that allows quick access to your movie library, Apple TV+ content, and other subscriptions. It also displays any channels and apps you’ve installed, making navigation a breeze. The addition of a Home tab brings you to the main screen with Up Next, Channels, and, of course, Apple TV+ content, creating a unified viewing experience.

One of the standout features of the new TV app is the ability to switch between users effortlessly. No longer do you have to navigate through menus and login screens to access personalized recommendations and libraries. This new TV app menu allows for lightning-fast switching between users, further enhancing the user experience.

While the new interface may not be groundbreakingly innovative, it is a significant improvement over the previous version. The transition from a standard tab bar to a simplified and intuitive presentation is a welcome change. Additionally, the inclusion of the “Channels & Apps” option allows users to browse content from different services without switching between multiple apps.

Rumors suggest that Apple made these changes to drive more people to the TV app, and they may be onto something. The new interface is so impressive that it could easily become the main interface for Apple TV. Integrating the current app grid into an “All Apps” tab and rebranding the TV app as TV+ for Apple TV+ content would streamline the user experience even further.

In the meantime, users like myself are already enjoying the benefits of the new Apple TV app. Its improved functionality, better discovery options, and the simplified home screen make it an absolute pleasure to use. Apple TV continues to set the bar high for streaming devices, and with this latest update, it has once again raised the standards of the streaming experience.