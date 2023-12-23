Ole Miss Futbollisti pretendon se shqetësimet e shëndetit mendor janë shkarkuar nga trajneri

A recent court filing in the case of an Ole Miss football player suing the university and head football coach, Lane Kiffin, has shed light on alleged disregard for mental health concerns. The player, DeSanto Rollins, submitted electronic communications as evidence to support his claim against the dismissal of his case.

The filed messages reveal that Rollins and his mother reached out to the coaching staff regarding his mental health. In an exchange of text messages with Nick Savage, the head football strength and conditioning coach, Rollins expressed the need for a mental break, along with plans to consult a doctor. Savage responded with empathy and offered his assistance.

Another text exchange between Rollins’s mother and Pat Jernigan, Ole Miss’s assistant athletic director for sports medicine and head football athletic trainer, discussed Rollins’s apparent mental health crisis. Rollins’s mother requested that he speak with a counselor and be monitored closely.

Interestingly, these communications contradict previous claims made by Ole Miss and Kiffin that Rollins had cut off contact with the athletics staff. The supplemental filings from Rollins’s attorney revealed the efforts made by Rollins and his family to address his mental health concerns with the coaching staff.

The case also uncovered an audio recording of a meeting between Kiffin and Rollins, where Kiffin expressed frustration regarding Rollins’s lack of communication. However, the court filings argue that Rollins had been advised to only meet with the head coach after resolving certain matters with the coaching staff.

Earlier this week, Ole Miss and Kiffin submitted their own set of communications to support a motion to dismiss the case. One such text from Kiffin to Rollins hinted at their strained relationship, with Kiffin expressing his frustration at Rollins’ lack of response.

Rollins’s lawsuit seeks damages up to $40 million, alleging that Kiffin ignored his signs of depression following injuries and the death of his grandmother. The case is currently under a stay, and no further hearings have been scheduled.

This court filing brings the issue of mental health support for student-athletes into focus, highlighting the importance of addressing and accommodating these concerns within college athletic programs.