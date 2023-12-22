Trageti i Ishullit Daufuskie përballet me sfidën e zhvendosjes së përkohshme

Summary: Beaufort County’s Daufuskie Island Ferry will be temporarily relocated due to a court-mandated order. While the county has assured residents that a long-term solution is being worked on, the current temporary fix is set to be moved to the C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing. The original docking location was damaged during Hurricane Matthew almost seven years ago and has since been operating from Buckingham Landing. The county council has allocated $2.3 million for a permanent relocation, but the project won’t be completed before the current deadline, creating the need for an interim location.

-

Daufuskie Island Ferry Finds Temporary Haven at C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing

Beaufort County’s Daufuskie Island Ferry faces a new challenge as it navigates through a court-mandated relocation order. The ferry, having been temporarily docked at Buckingham Landing for almost seven years after Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc on its original location, must now find a new temporary home.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by this temporary fix, Hannah Nichols, county public information officer, expressed appreciation for everyone’s patience. She assured residents that a more suitable long-term solution was being actively pursued.

Unfortunately, the timing of the court’s decision leaves Beaufort County with a logistical conundrum. While the county council has earmarked $2.3 million in federal funds for a permanent relocation, the project will not be completed by the court’s deadline of January 1st.

Enter the C.C. Haige Jr. Boat Landing, the interim location for the ferry. Primarily known as a fishing spot for local anglers and small private boats, it will now serve as the ferry’s temporary docking spot until further notice.

While the current situation is less than ideal, Beaufort County leaders remain committed to finding a suitable long-term solution. The allocated funds, combined with the determination of all involved, provide hope that the Daufuskie Island Ferry will soon have a permanent location that residents and visitors can rely on.

