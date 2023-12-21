Humongous Entertainment’s classic point-and-click adventures are making their way to the Nintendo Switch. Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet and Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch are now available for purchase. These games are perfect for younger kids and offer hours of fun gameplay. If you’re looking for a nostalgic experience or a game to enjoy with the whole family during the holidays, look no further than Pajama Sam 3 and Freddi Fish 4.

Supernatural Mysteries in The Curse of Kudan

The Curse of Kudan is a yuri-themed visual novel that follows a group of girls investigating occult mysteries. As they delve deeper into one particular curse, they uncover a series of past secrets that fuel a supernatural grudge. This visually stunning game offers twists and turns that will keep players engaged. Can the girls solve the mystery and escape the fatal consequences of the curse? Find out in The Curse of Kudan.

Jump and Puzzle your way through GeoJelly

GeoJelly is a unique platformer with puzzle elements that introduces a one-of-a-kind gameplay mechanic. In this game, you play as a jelly creature and can only jump to navigate the levels. Your goal is to escape from a laboratory while collecting diamonds to unlock more challenging levels. With over fifty levels to explore, GeoJelly offers a challenging and addictive gameplay experience for platformer enthusiasts.

Embark on an Action-Packed Adventure in 100 Demon Fantasia

Step into the chaotic world of 100 Demon Fantasia, an intense melee action game. While the gameplay may be a bit janky, there is a certain charm to the game’s unique combat mechanics. For the price of $9.99, players can immerse themselves in this action-packed adventure and face off against hordes of demons. Prepare yourself for a wild and challenging battle.

Can You Cheat Time in Three Minutes To Eight?

In Three Minutes To Eight, you find yourself in a time loop where your main character is destined to die at 7:57. As you navigate through the game, you must unravel the mystery and find a way to avoid this tragic fate. This adventure game offers a compelling premise and intriguing gameplay mechanics. Can you break free from the time loop and rewrite your destiny? The answer awaits in Three Minutes To Eight.

Restore Nature in Growth

In Growth, you embark on a journey to revive barren land by connecting clusters of nature. Utilize the unique abilities of different animals to expand your map and unlock new areas. With procedurally generated maps, players can enjoy endless gameplay possibilities. Immerse yourself in the calming and immersive world of Growth and rediscover the beauty of nature.

Uncover the Mystery in Backroom: Constructions

Backroom: Constructions is an intriguing game that combines isometric action and crafting elements. Dive into a world filled with mystery and uncover the secrets that lie within. The game’s distinctive art style and gameplay mechanics add to its uniqueness. If you enjoy games that keep you guessing, give Backroom: Constructions a try and embark on a mysterious adventure.

Survive the Night in 20 Minutes Till Dawn

Get ready for another thrilling Vampire Survivors-style game, 20 Minutes Till Dawn. With a cool theme and solid gameplay, this game offers an exciting experience for fans of the genre. Although it can be visually flashy, it provides the perfect alternative while waiting for the latest Vampire Survivors update. Prepare yourself for a night of survival and intense action in 20 Minutes Till Dawn.

Experience the Classic Arcade Action of Mystic Warriors

Konami’s 1993 arcade game, Mystic Warriors, has finally made its way to home consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. With its four-player action and fast-paced gameplay, Mystic Warriors offers an adrenaline-filled experience reminiscent of games like Sunset Riders. If you’re a fan of 90s arcade classics, make sure to add Mystic Warriors to your collection.

Step into Gaming History with Eggconsole Silpheed PC-8801mkIISR

Witness a magic trick in action with Silpheed, a game that debuted in 1986. Despite its age, Silpheed showcases a convincing 3D effect that adds to its spectacle. Immerse yourself in this classic shoot-em-up and experience the nostalgia of gaming history. While it may not pack a punch in today’s gaming landscape, Silpheed offers an enjoyable trip down memory lane for gaming enthusiasts.

Explore the Origins of Japanese RPGs with Eggconsole Hydlide PC-8801

Delve into the origins of Japanese RPGs with Hydlide, one of the grandfathers of the genre. While this series may not be well-known in the West, it played a significant role in inspiring future RPG titles. Experience the charm and gameplay mechanics that laid the foundation for beloved franchises like Ys. If you’re a fan of RPG history, don’t miss out on Hydlide.