A recent surge in COVID-19 cases detected in wastewater has sparked speculation among scientists about the possibility of JN.1, the variant responsible for the current winter surge, selectively targeting the intestinal tracts of infected individuals. Although the evidence is scarce and purely theoretical, some experts believe that the coronavirus may have altered its requirements for cell entry, potentially enabling it to infect specific tissues like the gut more efficiently.

JN.1 is gaining attention due to its high infectivity and ability to evade immune responses, leading some researchers to argue that it deserves its own Greek name, distinct from its highly contagious predecessor, omicron. Virologist Stuart Turville from the University of New South Wales suggests that JN.1 has significantly diverged from the mode of entry observed in 2020, making it the peak variant on this trajectory.

This new strain has quickly become the fastest-growing variant in the past two years, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to designate it as a variant of interest. Despite this, the WHO believes that the latest booster formulation should still offer adequate protection against JN.1.

Researchers from the University of Tokyo have reported that the JN.1 variant emerged from the BA.2.86 or Pirola variant in August. A specific mutation in Pirola resulted in increased transmissibility and evasion of the immune system.

JN.1 is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases at the end of the year, accounting for up to 29% of the circulating strains in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the rising hospitalizations and the strain on the healthcare system could worsen if vaccination rates remain low.

In multiple countries, including Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Singapore, detections of the JN.1 variant in wastewater have shown exponential increases. However, it is crucial to note that high circulation in communities, rather than severe gut infections resulting in prolonged shedding of the virus in stool, could explain these findings.

While it is unclear whether JN.1 has become more gut-associated, further data from emergency room visits and other medical sources will provide insights into the severity of illness caused by this variant. Previous observations have shown that the coronavirus is highly proficient in infecting the gut, particularly since the omicron variant replaced the delta variant in late 2021.

Although the research by Turville and others offers a plausible explanation for the changes seen in JN.1, direct evidence is still lacking. It is challenging to distinguish inherent viral changes from the impact of vaccinations and prior infections in shaping the immune response to the virus.

Despite the uncertainties, it is evident that JN.1 represents a significant shift in the virus’s pathway into cells. Unlike previous versions that preferred a cleaved version of the ACE-2 protein, JN.1 has a strong inclination towards the uncleaved version, indicating a unique tissue niche preference. Understanding the implications of this change is now crucial for researchers.

In conclusion, the emergence of JN.1 and its potential targeting of the intestinal tracts of infected individuals raises intriguing questions about the evolving nature of the virus. Further research is needed to uncover the full extent of JN.1’s characteristics and how it may impact the course of the pandemic.