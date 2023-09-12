Jeta e qytetit

Historia e lashtë e Springtails: Kafshët e para që zhvilluan proteinat kundër ngrirjes

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 12, 2023
In the ancient world, more than 400 million years ago, the Earth was dramatically different. The seas were teeming with life, while on land, nothing stirred. This was the end of the Ordovicium period when the globe was hot and humid. However, shortly after, the land masses began to freeze, and an ice cap started to spread, turning the once warm waters cold and inhospitable. This resulted in the second-worst mass extinction in history, wiping out half of all life.

Remarkably, a tiny creature called the springtail was one of the few species that survived. Springtails are insect-like animals that developed a unique strategy to combat the cold. Their cells started producing proteins that protected them from freezing. Recent research from Aarhus University and Queen’s University in Canada has shown that the springtail might have been the first animal to develop antifreeze proteins, evolving much earlier than previously thought.

Springtails are small, with the largest species measuring only six millimeters in length. They have a distinctly forked tail, or furcula, that they can release to leap into the air for defense. While they resemble insects, they actually have their own branch on the evolutionary tree. There are over 9,000 different species of springtails, and they can be found almost everywhere, including gardens, living in the upper layers of soil or fallen foliage.

Martin Holmstrup, a professor at Aarhus University, has been studying springtails in his laboratory. Keeping them in Petri dishes, he observes their behavior and conducts experiments to understand their unique adaptations. Samples from these springtails were sent to colleagues in Canada, who conducted molecular experiments to determine when the animals first developed antifreeze proteins.

Through DNA sequencing and calculations, the researchers found that springtails developed antifreeze proteins during the Ordovician period, long before other animals. This discovery sheds light on the early evolution of antifreeze mechanisms in the animal world. It is even possible that plants and microorganisms developed similar mechanisms even earlier.

Springtails are not difficult to find; they can be discovered in your own garden. By grabbing a handful of soil or foliage and using a sieve with an adjustable lamp and tray, you can uncover these fascinating and ancient creatures. Understanding the unique adaptions of springtails is not only intriguing in itself but also contributes to our knowledge of the history of life on Earth.

Burimet:
– Universiteti Aarhus
– Queen’s University in Canada

