According to a recent presentation by Sony, the inclusion of first-party titles in the PlayStation Plus subscription service has had a significant impact on the sales of those games. The data shared by the console manufacturer shows a clear correlation between the offering of games in PS Plus and a decrease in traditional retail sales.

While it is important to consider external factors such as discounted prices, the graph presented by Sony clearly indicates that the influx of PS Plus players, as a result of including games like Horizon Forbidden West, has led to a stagnation in game activations from retail sales.

This finding raises questions about the effectiveness of Sony’s approach and its potential impact on the company’s future plans for the service. It is evident that players who have access to a game through PS Plus are less likely to purchase the same title separately. This poses a challenge for Sony, as they still heavily rely on traditional game sales, unlike their competitor, Microsoft.

The decision to include games in PS Plus was likely aimed at increasing the value proposition for subscribers and attracting a larger player base. However, the unintended consequence seems to be a negative impact on retail sales.

Will Sony reconsider their strategy and remove games from the PS Plus offering? Only time will tell. This development calls for a deeper analysis of the subscription service model and its effect on the overall gaming industry.

