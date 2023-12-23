Luftërat me porosi të mekanikës: Një përvojë unike për entuziastët e mekanikës

Custom Mech Wars is a game that offers an addictive gameplay loop and deep mech customization, reminiscent of the Earth Defense Force series. Developed by D3 Publisher, the game delivers an experience that showcases the sheer nonsense and creativity players can bring to mech customization. While the narrative might be standard, the focus here lies in going into missions, taking down mechs, collecting new parts, and customizing your mech for the next challenge.

One of the highlights of Custom Mech Wars is the freedom players have in creating the funniest mechs possible while still being a formidable war machine. This adds a layer of enjoyment to the gameplay loop, particularly for those who appreciate the customization aspect. While the game may not be as polished or as fun as the Armored Core VI, it still manages to provide an enjoyable experience.

One of the game’s strong points is its compatibility with the Steam Deck. Players can change the resolution, frame rate target, toggle anti-aliasing, adjust shadow and texture quality, and more. Although the performance may not be perfect, with occasional frame drops even on the PS5 version, players can make some adjustments to enhance the gameplay experience.

However, there are a few areas that could use improvement. The lack of an English dub may deter some players who prefer to focus on the gameplay rather than reading subtitles during missions. Additionally, the game’s current pricing and lack of included DLC may be a drawback for potential buyers.

Overall, Custom Mech Wars offers an engaging experience for fans of mech games, particularly those who are fond of Earth Defense Force-style gameplay and mech customization. With the recent patch fixing audio issues and the potential for future updates, the game is worth considering for mech enthusiasts looking for a unique and enjoyable experience.

Vlerësimi: 3.5 / 5

Revel in Nostalgia with the Double Dragon Series

Arc System Works has recently released Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon, reviving the classic series for PC and consoles. Double Dragon Advance, originally launched in 2003 on the GBA, is a remake that combines elements from future entries and ports. It offers a remixed experience that will delight both long-time fans and newcomers to the series. The inclusion of co-op is a welcome addition, providing the opportunity to relive the classic Double Dragon experience with a friend.

Super Double Dragon, released in 1992, further adds to the nostalgia trip. This title is a must-play for fans of the series or anyone looking to delve into the beat ’em up genre. Its release on PC, Switch, and PS4 allows for wider accessibility, enabling players to enjoy the iconic gameplay and intense action.

Both games capture the essence of the Double Dragon series, offering satisfying combat mechanics, challenging levels, and memorable boss fights. Whether you’re a fan who wants to revisit the games or a newcomer looking to experience the franchise’s roots, Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon are worthy additions to your gaming library.

Overall, these releases serve as a reminder of the enduring appeal of the Double Dragon series. With their availability on multiple platforms, fans have the opportunity to relive the glory days of this beloved franchise. So, grab a friend and prepare to unleash your martial arts skills in the world of Double Dragon!