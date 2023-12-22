Sëmundja e re e frymëmarrjes tek qentë që përhapet në Tenesi

përmbledhje:

The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) has issued an overview of a newly discovered respiratory illness affecting canines in the United States, particularly in Tennessee. The disease, which is resistant to standard treatments and does not test positive for common respiratory pathogens, was first identified in New Hampshire in 2022 and has since spread to multiple states. While the cause of the illness is still unknown, it appears to be viral in nature. The symptoms include chronic tracheobronchitis, chronic pneumonia, and acute pneumonia that can be fatal within hours. Although most dogs recover fully from the disease, veterinarians and pet owners should be aware of the symptoms and know how to address the situation should it arise.

Unidentified Viral Disease:

The unidentified respiratory disease affecting dogs in Tennessee is proving to be a challenge for veterinarians, as it does not respond to standard treatments and does not test positive for common respiratory pathogens. Similar cases have been reported in multiple states across the US since it was first discovered in New Hampshire in 2022. The exact cause of the disease remains unknown, but it is suspected to be viral in nature.

Symptoms and Severity:

The disease presents itself in three main patterns: chronic mild to moderate tracheobronchitis, chronic pneumonia, and acute pneumonia that can lead to fatality within a short period. It is worth noting that the majority of dogs affected by this illness do make full recoveries. However, due to the unidentified nature and viral potential of the disease, veterinarians and pet owners should be aware of the symptoms and seek immediate veterinary care if necessary.

Masat parandaluese:

To minimize the spread of the disease, both dog owners and dog-related businesses are advised to take precautionary measures. Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pets are up-to-date on respiratory vaccines, limit close contact with unknown dogs, and avoid sharing water or food bowls with other dogs. If a dog exhibits persistent symptoms, it is important to take them to the vet for evaluation and treatment.

Dog-related businesses, such as boarding facilities and groomers, should request that sick dogs be kept at home and consider requiring full vaccinations before allowing access to their facilities. They should also practice good hygiene, including consistent cleaning of kennels and equipment, ensuring proper ventilation, and washing hands before handling different pets.

Proactive Reporting:

The Tennessee State Veterinarian has urged veterinarians to report all cases of atypical respiratory disease and share lab results to help identify the disease more specifically and explore potential treatment options. It is recommended that pet owners be informed about the importance of vaccinations and limit interactions with dogs of unknown vaccination statuses in environments such as dog parks and boarding facilities.

With the collaboration and proactive reporting of veterinarians, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of this new respiratory illness and develop effective treatments to combat its spread.