Summary: As the high school football playoffs continue in Dallas, there are several exciting matchups to look forward to. With a diverse range of games scheduled, here are our predictions for some of the top contests in the Dallas area.

Dallas high school football fans can expect a thrilling weekend as the fourth week of the playoffs kicks off. From intense rivalries to surprising underdog stories, these games are sure to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups is between North Crowley and Duncanville. While Duncanville has been a dominant force throughout the season, North Crowley shouldn’t be underestimated. However, our prediction leans towards Duncanville, given their impressive performance so far.

Galena Park North Shore and Austin Westlake will also face off in what promises to be a battle between two strong teams. Galena Park North Shore has proven themselves as a formidable force, but Westlake’s consistent performance has earned them a slight edge in our prediction.

The DeSoto vs. Southlake Carroll matchup is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. DeSoto has been a force to be reckoned with this season, but Southlake Carroll’s strong defense may pose a challenge. Our prediction favors DeSoto, but this game could easily go either way.

In the Aledo vs. Forney game, Aledo is the clear favorite, having displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the playoffs. However, Forney shouldn’t be counted out, as they have shown resilience and the ability to pull off upsets in previous matches.

These are just a few of the exciting matchups happening in the Dallas high school football playoffs. Make sure to stay tuned and catch all the action as the teams battle it out on the field.