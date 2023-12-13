St. Charles writer and director Nicholas Smith has revealed his intention to create a sequel to his acclaimed film, “Munger Road,” which was released over a decade ago. Titled “Munger Road Part 2,” the sequel promises to be a more intense and action-packed experience compared to its predecessor. Smith plans to begin filming in the fall of next year.

The original film, released in 2011, drew inspiration from the local folklore surrounding the haunted train tracks on Munger Road in Wayne. It garnered significant success as an indie film, with Academy Award nominee Bruce Davison in a leading role. Renowned film critic Roger Ebert praised the skillful manipulation of darkness and vulnerability in the movie, giving it a three-star review.

Smith intends to set the sequel 15 years after the events of the original, in St. Charles. While he remains tight-lipped about the plot details, he hinted at the return of familiar characters as well as the introduction of new ones. Filming will take place in various locations throughout St. Charles, including Munger Road and Hotel Baker, while incorporating new settings.

“Munger Road Part 2” will mark the conclusion of the franchise and will bring closure to any unresolved storylines from the first film. Smith stated that audiences will be thrilled to catch up with these characters and witness how everything unfolds.

To enhance the realistic atmosphere of the film, Smith plans to utilize local actors and residents from St. Charles as extras. He believes that involving individuals familiar with the area adds to the authenticity of his films, regardless of audience familiarity.

Having grown up in St. Charles and personally experienced the eerie nature of Munger Road, Smith’s films have always been inspired by his surroundings. The original cast and crew even encountered strange occurrences during filming, such as the unexplained sound of a crying baby captured by an actor’s microphone in the woods at 3 a.m. Following the release, the Bartlett Police had to station an officer on Munger Road due to locals testing the legend.

With a larger budget and the utilization of RED digital cameras, Smith aims to create a visually stunning sequel that will rival big-budget productions. He acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic and industry strikes affected the planning process but believes that now is the opportune time to continue the story.

“Munger Road Part 2” is set to begin production in September 2024, with a planned release date in fall 2025. In the meantime, viewers can enjoy the original “Munger Road” on Prime Video.