Lancimi i Falcon Heavy vonohet për kontrolle të motit dhe teknikë

SpaceX has once again delayed the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the secretive X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. The launch was initially scheduled for Monday but was pushed back due to a ground side issue. The company then announced that it would be calling off the next attempt scheduled for Wednesday in order to perform additional system checkouts. SpaceX has not announced a new launch date yet but will confirm it once it is confirmed with the Range.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, known for being the most powerful rocket available for regular launches, is made up of three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together. It produces 5.1 million pounds of thrust on liftoff. The two side boosters, which have been used in previous flights, will attempt a recovery landing at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The payload for this mission is the X-37B spacecraft built by Boeing. The uncrewed spacecraft, often referred to as a miniature space shuttle, is making its seventh trip to space. It has a history of longer duration missions and has traveled more than 1.3 billion miles and spent over 3,774 days in space. The spacecraft’s mission is classified, but it is said to be heading to new orbital regimes, thanks to the power of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

In addition to the X-37B, NASA has hitched a ride for an experiment called Seeds-2, which aims to expose plant seeds to harsh radiation during the long-duration flight. This experiment aligns with NASA’s efforts to prepare for future human missions to Mars.

The launch delay comes amidst a busy period for the Space Coast, with rockets on the pad at multiple launch sites. ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket is being prepared for launch, while SpaceX also has a Falcon 9 mission with Starlink satellites scheduled. If both Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 launch, it will bring the total number of launches from the Space Coast this year to 69 and 70, respectively.