Titulli: Rritja e pagesave mujore të të ardhurave shtesë nga sigurimet e pritshme në 2023

Summary: The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently confirmed that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive a second monthly payment in December, with the amount varying depending on the individual’s filing status. This unusual double payment occurs due to the scheduling quirk where January 1st is a holiday. While the December payments are expected to provide temporary financial relief, it is important to note that there will be no payments in January. Additionally, it is anticipated that SSI beneficiaries may witness a 3.2% increase in their monthly benefits next year.

According to the SSA, individuals filing for SSI can expect a payment rate of $914 per month, while eligible couples can receive $1,371. Furthermore, essential persons who reside with an SSI recipient and provide necessary care will receive a monthly payment of $458. However, it is essential to remember that not every recipient will receive the maximum payment, as the amount is subject to individual circumstances and financial requirements.

SSI payments were introduced in January 1974 by the SSA, with payment rates experiencing adjustments to account for the cost of living since 1975. These payments aim to support individuals aged 65 and above who meet specific financial criteria. In some cases, individuals under the age of 65, including children, may qualify if they have a severe disability that significantly limits their daily activities or is expected to result in death.

To gain insight into their personalized payment estimates, individuals can utilize the SSA’s calculator. With the anticipation of a 3.2% increase in monthly benefits next year, SSI beneficiaries can expect some relief and potentially improved financial stability in the near future.