Parashikimet e reja të reshjeve të borës për pjesën veriore të Nju Jorkut

According to the latest snowfall predictions from the National Weather Service, Upstate New York is bracing for its first significant snowfall of the season. While the region has experienced mostly rainy conditions in December so far, Monday is expected to bring a major winter storm, with some areas potentially seeing up to a foot of snow.

The forecast for Monday indicates that rain will be steady throughout the afternoon, accompanied by mild temperatures reaching a high of 56 degrees. However, as the night approaches and temperatures drop, the rain will transition into snow, continuing into the afternoon and tapering off towards the end of the day.

Various parts of Upstate New York have different snowfall expectations. In the Adirondacks and North Country regions, areas near Newcomb and Old Forge are projected to receive 8 to 12 inches of snowfall. The greater Albany area, including Albany and the surrounding towns, can anticipate 3 to 4 inches of snow accumulation.

For Cooperstown, the forecast is more severe, with up to a foot of snow expected, while Oneonta is predicted to receive 6 to 8 inches. Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls in Northern Saratoga County can expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, while areas north and west of these locations may see 3 to 4 inches.

Cobleskill and Schoharie County are preparing for 4 to 6 inches of fresh powder, while the Utica area is expecting a similar range of 4 to 6 inches of snowfall.

These projected snowfall amounts indicate that the winter season is well underway in Upstate New York. While it remains to be seen if we will experience one of the snowiest winters in Albany’s history, it is clear that snow enthusiasts will have plenty to be excited about in the coming days.