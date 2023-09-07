Snapchat shpall masa të reja mbrojtëse për të mbrojtur adoleshentët në internet

Snapchat has introduced new safety measures on its app in an effort to protect teenagers against unwanted contact and malicious interactions online. The changes are aimed at providing a safer user experience for young people aged 13 to 17, as the number of teens using social media continues to rise.

The updates include in-app warnings that appear when a teenager receives a friend request from someone they have no mutual contacts with. Additionally, stronger friending protections have been implemented, requiring users between the ages of 13 and 17 to have multiple mutual friends before appearing in each other’s online searches and friend suggestions.

Nona Yadegar, the director of Design, Strategy, and Operations at Snap Inc., emphasized the importance of empowering parents to have conversations with their teens about online safety. The goal is for parents to better understand Snapchat and make informed decisions regarding their teens’ online safety.

To combat age-inappropriate content, Snapchat has introduced a new strike system to take down accounts promoting such content. Users can report suspicious content, and repeat offenders’ accounts will be banned. The app also includes educational content that explains online risks to both minors and parents and provides resources to access hotlines.

While these safety features are a step forward in creating a safer online environment, experts stress that good parenting remains crucial. Parents are encouraged to check in with their children regularly, establish time limits, and set boundaries. The changes to the app are not meant to be a substitute for parental involvement but rather to enhance safety measures.

Snapchat acknowledges that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to online safety. The company is committed to continuously learning and improving its safety features as the landscape of online safety evolves.

Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rachel Simmons, Snapchat Parents website