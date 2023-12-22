Mbylljet e serverit shfaqen për lojërat FromSoftware

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, one unfortunate side effect is the eventual closure of online game servers. FromSoftware, the developer behind popular titles like Dark Souls II and Armored Core: Verdict Day, has now announced that the servers for these games will be shutting down on March 31, 2024.

The Dark Souls II servers, available on PS3 and Xbox 360, will be terminated due to the deterioration of the game servers, according to a post on the Dark Souls website. This means that various online elements, including shades, bloodstains, messages, co-op play, invasions, and dueling, will no longer be accessible. However, offline play will still be an option. Fortunately, none of the Dark Souls II achievements are flagged as online-only, so players need not worry about discontinued achievements.

Similarly, the Armored Core: Verdict Day servers, available on PS3 and Xbox 360, will also be shut down on the same date. Once the servers go offline, players will lose access to World Mode, Mercenary features, Territory Customization, Ranking, Team Menus, and other online elements. Additionally, the Soldier Model DLC will become unavailable for purchase. It is worth noting that 23 achievements from Armored Core: Verdict Day will be discontinued, leaving completionists disappointed.

To make the most of the remaining time, players who aim to achieve 1000G in Armored Core: Verdict Day, expect to invest between 60 and 80 hours. It is also important to download Compatibility Pack 1 to play online.

Both Dark Souls II and Armored Core: Verdict Day are not backward compatible, so players will need an Xbox 360 console to enjoy these games.

While server closures are inevitable, it’s always disappointing when games we love become inaccessible. As we bid farewell to Dark Souls II and Armored Core: Verdict Day online experiences, let’s cherish the memories and camaraderie they have provided over the years.