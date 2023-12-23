Vitet e ulëta të 80-ta priten në Florida Jugperëndimore të dielën

përmbledhje

Sunday is expected to bring warm temperatures in the low 80s to Southwest Florida. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds, accompanied by breezy winds from the south. However, as the evening approaches, scattered storms are anticipated ahead of a cold front. These storms may bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. On Monday, the weather will turn drier and cooler, with temperatures in the 50s in the morning and struggling to reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Boaters are advised to take caution as a Small Craft Advisory has been issued until Monday evening. While a quick warm-up is expected later in the week, the cold front will also bring an increase in showers and storms by the end of the week.

Warmer Temperatures Followed by Scattered Storms

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler predicts that the low 80s will be reached in Southwest Florida on Sunday. Initially, the day will greet us with a mix of sun and clouds. However, as the day progresses, scattered storms are expected to develop in anticipation of an approaching cold front. These storms could intensify and pose a threat with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours.

Dry and Cooler Conditions on Monday

As Monday arrives, Southwest Florida will experience a shift in weather conditions. The dry and cooler air will settle in, resulting in temperatures in the 50s in the morning and struggling to reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Boaters should be aware of the Small Craft Advisory that is in place until Monday evening.

Midweek Warm-Up and Return of Showers and Storms

Fortunately, an area of high pressure and a change in wind patterns will bring a quick warm-up by midweek. The mid to upper 70s will return, offering a relief from the cooler temperatures. However, the trade-off will be an increase in showers and storms again towards the end of the week. Although the cold front will bring drier and less humid air initially, it will also spark the return of unsettled weather conditions.