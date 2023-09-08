Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Lojtarët e RuneScape reagojnë negativisht ndaj prezantimit të Hero Pass

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 8, 2023
Lojtarët e RuneScape reagojnë negativisht ndaj prezantimit të Hero Pass

RuneScape, a popular online game, is facing a wave of criticism from players following the introduction of a new monetization method called the Hero Pass. The game, known as RuneScape 3, has received mostly negative reviews on Steam, with players expressing frustration over having to pay for a battle pass in addition to the existing monthly subscription.

Many players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new update, with some even canceling their subscriptions that they have had for over 15 years. They argue that since they already pay for a membership, the addition of the Hero Pass feels like an attempt to exploit players for more money.

The controversy surrounding the Hero Pass reached new heights when popular content creator Asmongold posted a video titled “RuneScape is ****ED. How Jagex is lying to you,” in which he criticized the game and urged players to stop playing. While the video received mixed reactions from RuneScape players, it further fueled the debate and discussions about the game.

In response to the backlash, developer Jagex issued a blog post attempting to address the concerns raised by players. However, the post failed to appease the anger of the community and instead intensified the backlash. The developer acknowledged its mistake in introducing the Hero Pass and promised improvements based on player feedback.

Despite Jagex’s attempts to rectify the situation, players are demanding a more substantial response and a reconsideration of the Hero Pass. The developer’s promise of further details to be provided the next day has left players unsure of what to expect.

It remains to be seen how Jagex will address the ongoing controversy and whether they will be able to regain the trust and support of their player base.

Burimet:
– Artikulli burimor

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Lajme

Si është marketingu në internet duke nxitur tregun meksikan të veshjeve të dyshemesë

Shtator 8, 2023
Lajme

Metoda e re për Matjen e Distancave të Galaktikave duke përdorur Yjet e Dyfishtë RR Lyr

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Lajme

Interneti reagon ndaj keqkuptimeve rreth zhdukjes së dinosaurëve

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Lajme

Si është marketingu në internet duke nxitur tregun meksikan të veshjeve të dyshemesë

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Zoom ngre shqetësime me rregullatorët lidhur me sjelljen antikonkurruese të Microsoft

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Lajme

Lojtarët e RuneScape reagojnë negativisht ndaj prezantimit të Hero Pass

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Kufjet dhe kufjet Sennheiser në shitje në Amazon: Merrni ofertat më të mira tani!

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments