Mbretëresha Elizabeth II eksploron artin britanik dhe instalimet me lule

Summary: Queen Elizabeth II took a trip to a museum exhibition and explored immersive installations made entirely from British-grown seasonal flowers and foliage. The royal family shared details about the display, emphasizing the use of environmentally-friendly materials and techniques.

During her visit, Her Majesty enjoyed a tour of the ongoing museum exhibition: “Frank Walter: Artist, Gardener, Radical.” The Queen had the opportunity to engage with the artists themselves, gaining insights into their creative processes and the inspiration behind their works.

In addition to appreciating the artistic achievements on display, Queen Elizabeth II participated in a craft session specifically designed for families. The theme of the session revolved around winter flowers, encouraging a connection with nature and an exploration of creative expression.

