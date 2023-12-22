Republikanët kundërshtojnë zgjerimin e mbështetjes së SHBA-së për Ukrainën, bëjnë thirrje për qasje të ndryshme

A group of Republican lawmakers, including US Senator JD Vance, are opposing the extension of US support for Ukraine and suggesting alternative solutions to end the Russian invasion. Vance stated that Ukraine may need to cede some territory to Russia in order to bring the war to a close, highlighting the belief among these Republicans that Ukraine’s goal of pushing Russia back to its 1991 border is unrealistic. This bloc of lawmakers recently voted to block a funding bill that included aid for Ukraine and Israel, seeking stronger concessions on border security.

Vance, who is rumored as a potential running mate to former President Donald Trump, called on the White House to articulate an end goal in Ukraine and questioned the effectiveness of allocating an additional $61 billion in aid, asking what this amount will achieve that the previous $100 billion has not. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the other hand, urged Congress to swiftly pass the aid, arguing that failing to do so would benefit US adversaries and potentially embolden Russia’s aggression not only in Ukraine but also in other NATO countries.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that allies of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are planning to meet with Republicans in Washington to push for an end to US military support for Ukraine. This closed-door meeting, hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, aims to influence US policy toward Ukraine.

In addition to the Ukraine issue, Vance was also questioned about the Republican stance on abortion. He insisted that Republicans do not seek to limit access to contraception but was interrupted by the host who claimed otherwise. While Vance’s statement aligns with the Republican position, there are concerns within the conservative legal movement regarding the future of contraception rights, as the legal battle surrounding abortion rights could potentially extend to contraception rights as well.

The opposition within the Republican Party to extending US support for Ukraine showcases a divergence in approaches toward international conflicts and the allocation of aid. While some Republicans believe in different solutions and prioritize other issues such as border security, others emphasize the importance of providing aid to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression and maintain US global alliances.